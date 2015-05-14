BRIEF-Bright Dairy and Food to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
May 14 Europejskie Centrum Odszkodowan SA :
* Q1 revenue 20.6 million zlotys ($5.7 million) versus 12.1 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 net profit 5.2 million zlotys versus 2.3 million zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6015 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
* Qtrly net profit 93.2 million baht versus 94.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: