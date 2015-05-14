BRIEF-Grieg Seafood says harvest volume in Q1 8,552 tons
* Grieg Seafood ASA: Q1 2017 - planned low harvest volume in Q1 in order to build biomass
May 14 Makarony Polskie SA :
* Q1 revenue 30.7 million zlotys ($8.5 million) versus 30.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 1.2 million zlotys versus 1.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Says Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd has bought 5 percent stake in the company between May 5 and 10, taking its holdings to 5 percent after transaction