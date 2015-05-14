May 14 Flap Kongre Toplanti Hizmetleri Otomotiv ve Turizm AS :

* Shareholder Ahmet Can Teoman sells 13.16 percent at 5.2 million lira ($1.98 million), now holds 0.07 percent of the company

* Says sells 3.3 million shares between 1.57 - 1.63 lira per share price range

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6313 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)