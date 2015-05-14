RPT-BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
May 14 Flap Kongre Toplanti Hizmetleri Otomotiv ve Turizm AS :
* Shareholder Ahmet Can Teoman sells 13.16 percent at 5.2 million lira ($1.98 million), now holds 0.07 percent of the company
* Says sells 3.3 million shares between 1.57 - 1.63 lira per share price range
* Entered into an agreement with schibsted asa regarding its joint ventures within online classifieds