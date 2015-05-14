UPDATE 1-China launches emergency probe on banks to check risky lending - sources
* To include NCDs, bond investments, outsourced investment biz
May 14 Melrose Industries Plc :
* Melrose has traded in line with expectations in period with Elster performing very well
* Brush experiencing slow end market generator demand
* Elster Gas has had a record performance in period with sales, operating profit and order intake improving over same period last year
* Elster Electricity has had a good start to year
* Continues to be keen on finding next acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 12 The Japanese government for the first time released a nationwide list of over 300 companies that have violated labour laws, hoping this name-and-shame tactic would help eliminate abuses and prevent "karoshi," or death by overwork.