May 14 Melrose Industries Plc :

* Melrose has traded in line with expectations in period with Elster performing very well

* Brush experiencing slow end market generator demand

* Elster Gas has had a record performance in period with sales, operating profit and order intake improving over same period last year

* Elster Electricity has had a good start to year

* Continues to be keen on finding next acquisition