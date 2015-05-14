May 14 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* On reported basis, expect full-year group revenue growth of around 2 pct, reflecting foreign exchange rate movements in year to date

* Made good start to year and very pleased to reiterate guidance for 2015

* Expect adjusted operating margin of around 35 pct for injectables unit

* Continue to expect sales from recent product launches to accelerate in second half, and therefore reiterate guidance for full year generics revenue of around $200 million

* Remain on track to sustain 2015 global injectables revenue at same level as 2014 for both half year and full year

* Continue to expect full-year group revenue growth of around 6 pct in constant currency

* For first half, expect group revenue in constant currency to be broadly in line with same period last year

* Continue to expect full-year branded revenue growth in low teens and improvement in adjusted operating margin of around 200 basis points on constant currency