UPDATE 1-China launches emergency probe on banks to check risky lending - sources
* To include NCDs, bond investments, outsourced investment biz
May 14 Aldermore Group Plc :
* Net interest margin in line with management expectations
* Total customer deposits up by 4% to £4.7bn (fy 2014: £4.5bn)
* Net lending to customers up by 7% in q1 to £5.1bn (fy 2014: £4.8bn)
* Remain on track to deliver our targeted £1.4 billion of growth in net lending for 2015 equates to expected fy growth rate of around 30%
* Organic loan origination of £568m, up by 9% on q1 2014
* On track to achieve targeted £1.4bn of net new lending in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
TOKYO, May 12 The Japanese government for the first time released a nationwide list of over 300 companies that have violated labour laws, hoping this name-and-shame tactic would help eliminate abuses and prevent "karoshi," or death by overwork.