BRIEF-Bright Dairy and Food to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
May 14 Mitchells & Butlers Plc
* Confident that our business is well placed to capitalise on opportunities in market and deliver future shareholder value
* H1 2015 like-for-like sales growth 1.7%
* Total revenue £1,113m, up 9.5%
* Like-For-Like food volume growth strengthens to +2.9% (h1 2014 +0.2%)
* Adjusted operating profit £153m, up 4.1% Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
* Qtrly net profit 93.2 million baht versus 94.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: