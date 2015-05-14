May 14 Mitchells & Butlers Plc

* Confident that our business is well placed to capitalise on opportunities in market and deliver future shareholder value

* H1 2015 like-for-like sales growth 1.7%

* Total revenue £1,113m, up 9.5%

* Like-For-Like food volume growth strengthens to +2.9% (h1 2014 +0.2%)

* Adjusted operating profit £153m, up 4.1% Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)