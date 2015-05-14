RPT-BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
May 14 Sevenet SA :
* Jan-March 2015 revenue 22.3 million zlotys ($6.2 million)versus 6.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Jan-March 2015 net profit 1.5 million zlotys versus loss of 2.5 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5959 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
* Entered into an agreement with schibsted asa regarding its joint ventures within online classifieds