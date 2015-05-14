BRIEF-Fujian Tianma Science and Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 18
May 12 Fujian Tianma Science and Technology Group Co Ltd :
May 14 Bodegas Bilbainas SA :
* 9-month profit after tax 1.4 million euros ($1.6 million)versus 2.1 million euros year ago
* 9-month revenue 11.3 million euros versus 9.9 million euros year ago
* 9-month operating result 1.8 million euros versus 2.7 million euros year ago
* Sees growth trend in Q4 in international market and recovery of domestic market Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8784 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Fujian Tianma Science and Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.5 new shares/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 1 new share/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17