May 14 Tiger Brands Ltd

* Headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations of 853 cents (2014: 856 cents) is in line with previous period

* Basic EPS, which includes continuing and discontinued operations, of 832 cents (2014: 395 cents) is 111% higher than same period last year for six months ended March 31

* Results were negatively impacted by foreign exchange losses in Dangote Flour Mills from devaluation of Nigerian Naira and a weak performance by group's Kenyan subsidiary