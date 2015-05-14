BRIEF-Fujian Tianma Science and Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 18
May 12 Fujian Tianma Science and Technology Group Co Ltd :
May 14 Baron de Ley SA :
* Q1 profit after tax 6.4 million euros ($7.3 million) versus 4.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 19.8 million euros versus 19.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 6.2 million euros versus 7.4 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8776 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.5 new shares/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 1 new share/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17