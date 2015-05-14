BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
May 14 Dom Lekarski SA :
* Q1 revenue 7.5 million zlotys ($2.1 million) versus 7.0 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 net profit 20,944 zlotys versus 108,917 zlotys year on year
($1 = 3.5947 zlotys)
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.