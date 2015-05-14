BRIEF-Fujian Tianma Science and Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 18
May 12 Fujian Tianma Science and Technology Group Co Ltd :
May 14 Novina SA :
* Q1 revenue 198,000 zlotys ($55,230)
* Q1 net profit 1.4 million zlotys versus 1.0 million zlotys year on year
* Says Q1 net profit higher by 91,944 zlotys than previously forecasted FY 2015 net profit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5851 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Fujian Tianma Science and Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.5 new shares/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 1 new share/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17