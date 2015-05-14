BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 Yaroslavl Radioworks :
* Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 1.66 billion roubles ($33.36 million)versus 1.1 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 net profit to RAS of 201.9 million roubles versus net loss of 27.5 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1ICVVsd
($1 = 49.7625 roubles)
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement