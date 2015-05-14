May 14 NH Hotel Group :

* Q1 negative EBITDA 4.2 million euros ($4.8 million) versus negative 8.2 million euros year on year

* Q1 net recurring loss 28.2 million euros versus loss 33.8 million euros year on year

* Q1 occupancy rate at 58.6 percent versus 59.4 percent year on year

* Q1 revenue per available room up 47.4 euros versus 44.8 euros year on year

* Q1 revenue 278.1 million euros versus 271.9 million euros year on year

* Confirms outlook for 2015, EBITDA growth of 25 percent Source text for Eikon:

