BRIEF-Fujian Tianma Science and Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 18
May 12 Fujian Tianma Science and Technology Group Co Ltd :
May 14 Razgulay Group :
* FY 2014 adjusted EBITDA of 2 billion roubles ($40.07 million) versus 1.04 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA margin 14 pct versus 7 pct year ago
* FY 2014 sales revenue of 14.18 billion roubles versus 15.12 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 sugar production 317,000 tonnes versus 329,000 tonnes year ago Source text: bit.ly/1H4Xvid
Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.9100 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Fujian Tianma Science and Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.5 new shares/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 1 new share/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17