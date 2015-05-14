BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
May 14 Biotie Therapies Oyj :
* Biotie has filed registration statement for U.S. public offering
* Number of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) to be offered and price range for offering have not yet been determined
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.