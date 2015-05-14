BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
May 14 Sintez :
* Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 1.31 billion roubles ($26.24 million) versus 934.6 million roubles year ago
* Q1 net profit to RAS of 53.7 million roubles versus 37.4 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1JgorAw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.9300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.