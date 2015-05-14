BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 Advertigo SA :
* Q1 revenue 918,833 zlotys ($256,820) versus 624,161 zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit 170,686 zlotys versus loss 99,668 zlotys a year ago
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement