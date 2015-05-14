May 14 Delta International Property Holdings Ltd

* During three month period from Jan. 1 2015 focus has been on restructuring group

* Remains confident on prospects of business and future returns.

* In short-term group will continue to be focused on increasing its investments in Mozambique and Morocco

* Revenue for 3 months to March $4.3 million versus $12.1 million year ago