BRIEF-Minsheng Holdings elects chairman and appoints president
* Says the board elects Yu Zheng as chairman and agrees to appoint Chen Jiahua as president
May 14 Ratti SpA :
* Reports Q1 pre-tax profit of 0.7 million euros ($798,000.00) versus 0.6 million euros a year ago
* Q1 EBITDA is 1.6 million euros versus 1.2 million euros a year ago
* Q1 revenue is 20.6 million euros versus 23.0 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8772 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the board elects Yu Zheng as chairman and agrees to appoint Chen Jiahua as president
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company