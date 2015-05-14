BRIEF-Minsheng Holdings elects chairman and appoints president
* Says the board elects Yu Zheng as chairman and agrees to appoint Chen Jiahua as president
May 14 Marr SpA :
* Reports Q1 2015 net profit of 5.2 million euros ($5.9 million) versus 5.0 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA of 13.8 million euros versus 13.4 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 revenue of 295.2 million euros versus 290.1 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company