BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
May 14 Nasdaq OMX Riga:
* Nasdaq Riga decided to apply observation status to AS Rigas Farmaceitiska Fabrika
* Nasdaq Riga says Rgas Farmaceitisk Fabrika announces extraordinary shareholders meeting to have one agenda item exclusion of company's shares from regulated market Source text: bit.ly/1QM5isk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.