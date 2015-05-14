BRIEF-Minsheng Holdings elects chairman and appoints president
* Says the board elects Yu Zheng as chairman and agrees to appoint Chen Jiahua as president
May 14 Apranga Apb :
* Establishes subsidiary Apranga HLT UAB, which will operate Zara Home Stores in Lithuania
* Subsidiary has share capital of 75,000 euros ($85,590), Zara Home Store opening expected in second half of 2015
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company