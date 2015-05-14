May 14 Apranga Apb :

* Establishes subsidiary Apranga HLT UAB, which will operate Zara Home Stores in Lithuania

* Subsidiary has share capital of 75,000 euros ($85,590), Zara Home Store opening expected in second half of 2015

($1 = 0.8763 euros)