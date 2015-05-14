BRIEF-Fitch- prospects for bad loan clean-up at Indian banks improving
* Believe that asset resolution will be a dominant theme in the sector over the next few years
May 14 Grupa Emmerson SA :
* Q1 net loss 1.2 million zlotys ($335,955.65) versus loss of 132,001 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 revenue 65,617 zlotys versus 77,933 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5719 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Believe that asset resolution will be a dominant theme in the sector over the next few years
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05122017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: SEBI Member Madhabi Puri Buch at an event in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Chemicals & Fertilizer Minister Ananth Kumar to brief media in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Pan