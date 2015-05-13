BRIEF-OHTL Pcl says qtrly net profit 136.0 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 136.0 million baht versus 132.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 13 Passat SA :
* Corrects FY results published on April 15
* Restates reported FY net income group share to 0.72 million euros (published at 1.39 million euros on April 15) versus 3.79 million euros year ago
* Restates reported FY revenue to 47.14 million euros (published at 48.0 million euros on April 15) versus 52.08 million euros previous year
Source text: bit.ly/1cTN3D6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net profit 136.0 million baht versus 132.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agreed to allot and issue, 240 million subscription shares, at subscription price of hk$2.5 per subscription share to the subscriber Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: