BRIEF-OHTL Pcl says qtrly net profit 136.0 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 136.0 million baht versus 132.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 13 Eurazeo SA :
* Its subsidiary Ecip M SA intends to sell 19,500,000 Moncler SpA shares, representing approximately 7.8 pct of the share capital of Moncler
* Placing of the shares will commence immediately and will be managed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Source text: bit.ly/1Fen7fR
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net profit 136.0 million baht versus 132.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agreed to allot and issue, 240 million subscription shares, at subscription price of hk$2.5 per subscription share to the subscriber Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: