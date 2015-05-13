May 13 Eurazeo SA :

* Its subsidiary Ecip M SA intends to sell 19,500,000 Moncler SpA shares, representing approximately 7.8 pct of the share capital of Moncler

* Placing of the shares will commence immediately and will be managed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Source text: bit.ly/1Fen7fR

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)