BRIEF-Pharmena signs deal for distribution of its products in China, Hong Kong, Makao And Taiwan
* Signs deal for distribution of its products in China, Hong Kong, Makao And Taiwan
May 13 Focus Home Interactive SAS :
* Q1 revenue 6.3 million euros ($7.15 million) versus 3.9 million euros previous year Source text: bit.ly/1FkJ8LR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Signs deal for distribution of its products in China, Hong Kong, Makao And Taiwan
* Unit has successfully won bid of piped gas concession right project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: