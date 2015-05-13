May 13 Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD :

* Increases "PORTO SAD 2015-2018" bonds issuance to up to 9 million bonds, totalling 45 million euros ($51.2 million)

* First announced bonds issue up to 8 million bonds and totalling 40 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1JHTKC9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)