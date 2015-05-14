BRIEF-Bright Dairy and Food to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
May 14 Belorechenskoye SkhOAO :
* Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 1.41 billion roubles ($28.45 million) versus 1.11 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 net profit to RAS of 231.7 million roubles versus 110.6 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1H4CN26
Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.5679 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
* Qtrly net profit 93.2 million baht versus 94.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: