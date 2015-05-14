BRIEF-Guangdong Songfa Ceramics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.14 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
May 14 Pik SA :
* Q1 revenue 74,320 zlotys ($20,700) versus 23,827 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss 76,405 zlotys versus loss 210,365 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5899 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
