BRIEF-Bright Dairy and Food to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
May 14 Restaurant Group Plc
* Trading for 19 week period ended 10 May 2015 has been good, with total sales 8.5% ahead of previous year
* Like-For-Like sales 2.0% ahead.
* Group is trading in-line with expectations and we are on track to report a good first half performance
* We expect to open between 42 and 50 new restaurants this year (2014: 40)
* We anticipate momentum continuing to build well in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ]
* Qtrly net profit 93.2 million baht versus 94.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: