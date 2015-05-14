May 14 Restaurant Group Plc

* Trading for 19 week period ended 10 May 2015 has been good, with total sales 8.5% ahead of previous year

* Like-For-Like sales 2.0% ahead.

* Group is trading in-line with expectations and we are on track to report a good first half performance

* We expect to open between 42 and 50 new restaurants this year (2014: 40)

* We anticipate momentum continuing to build well in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ]