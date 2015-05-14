RPT-BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
May 14 Artprice Com SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue 1.7 million euros ($1.93 million) versus 1.6 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1FlNJgQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Entered into an agreement with schibsted asa regarding its joint ventures within online classifieds