BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
May 14 Centrum Medyczne Enel-Med SA :
* Q1 revenue 56.4 million zlotys ($15.7 million) versus 54 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 1.7 zlotys versus 807,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating profit 1.3 million zlotys versus 722,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5951 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.