RPT-BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
May 14 Domenomania.Pl SA :
* Q1 revenue 1.8 million zlotys ($501,421) versus 1.8 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 net profit 177,503 zlotys versus 66,714 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5898 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into an agreement with schibsted asa regarding its joint ventures within online classifieds