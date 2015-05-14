BRIEF-Guangdong Songfa Ceramics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.14 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
May 14 Shadrinskiy Avtoagregatnyi Zavod OJSC :
* Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 825 million roubles ($16.51 million) versus 771.6 million roubles year ago
* Q1 net profit to RAS of 36.8 million roubles versus loss of 27 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1EGHYDU
($1 = 49.9805 roubles)
