BRIEF-Guangdong Songfa Ceramics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.14 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
May 14 Myasokombinat Irkutskiy OJSC :
* Q1 net loss to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 38.7 million roubles ($773,690.52) versus 39 million roubles year ago
* Q1 revenue to RAS of 204.1 million roubles versus 248.1 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1FlVPpD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 50.0200 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
