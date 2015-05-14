BRIEF-Guangdong Songfa Ceramics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.14 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
May 14 Oponeo.pl SA
* April 2015 revenue 49.4 million zlotys ($13.7 million), up 19 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5947 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.14 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
May 12 HMT Xiamen New Technical Materials Co Ltd :