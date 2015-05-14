RPT-BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
May 14 Digital Avenue SA :
* Q1 net loss of 283,402 zlotys ($78,839) versus loss of 398,945 zlotys year on year
* Q1 revenue 406,989 zlotys versus 792,291 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5947 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
* Entered into an agreement with schibsted asa regarding its joint ventures within online classifieds