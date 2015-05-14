RPT-BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
May 14 Site SA :
* Q1 net profit 54,200 zlotys ($15,100) versus 27,064 zlotys year on year
* Q1 revenue 119,476 zlotys versus 207,291 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5942 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into an agreement with schibsted asa regarding its joint ventures within online classifieds