BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
May 14 Biosintez OJSC :
* Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 725.7 million roubles ($14.52 million) versus 601.2 million roubles year ago
* Q1 net loss to RAS of 38.3 million roubles versus loss of 12.6 million roubles year ago Source text for: bit.ly/1e2QTdp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.9805 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.