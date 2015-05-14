RPT-BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
May 14 Finhouse SA :
* Q1 revenue 326,875 zlotys ($91,100) versus 441,416 zlotys year on year
* Q1 net income 17,783.73 zlotys versus 9,381.27 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5893 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into an agreement with schibsted asa regarding its joint ventures within online classifieds