BRIEF-Fujian Tianma Science and Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 18
May 12 Fujian Tianma Science and Technology Group Co Ltd :
May 14 Kolomna Locomotive Works :
* Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 2.41 billion roubles ($48.45 million) versus 3.88 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 net profit to RAS of 6.3 million roubles versus 137.4 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1AYA4oA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.7450 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Fujian Tianma Science and Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.5 new shares/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 1 new share/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17