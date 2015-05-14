BRIEF-Fujian Tianma Science and Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 18
May 12 Fujian Tianma Science and Technology Group Co Ltd :
May 14 CSP International Fashion Group SpA :
* Reports Q1 2015 net profit of 1.0 million euros ($1.14 million) versus 3.0 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA is 2.6 million euros versus 5.3 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 revenue is 33 million euros versus 34.6 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1bRICHt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8754 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.5 new shares/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 1 new share/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17