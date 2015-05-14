BRIEF-Fujian Tianma Science and Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 18
May 12 Fujian Tianma Science and Technology Group Co Ltd :
May 14 Bio Planet SA :
* April revenue of 6.9 million zlotys ($1.9 million) versus 5.7 million zlotys year-on-year
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.5 new shares/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 1 new share/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17