BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 Reply SpA :
* Q1 EBITDA 21.3 million euros ($24.34 million) versus 18.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 20.5 million euros versus 16.7 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 169.2 million euros versus 153.6 million euros year ago
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement