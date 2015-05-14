BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 I3D SA :
* Signs 431,000 zlotys ($120,368) net deal for delivery of software to museum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5807 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement