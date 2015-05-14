BRIEF-Minsheng Holdings elects chairman and appoints president
* Says the board elects Yu Zheng as chairman and agrees to appoint Chen Jiahua as president
May 14 Funespana SA :
* Q1 net profit 4.3 million euros ($4.9 million) versus 2.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 sales revenue 34.9 million euros versus 29.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating result 3.9 million euros versus 2.8 million euros year ago
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company