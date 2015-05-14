BRIEF-Minsheng Holdings elects chairman and appoints president
* Says the board elects Yu Zheng as chairman and agrees to appoint Chen Jiahua as president
May 14 Elica SpA :
* Q1 EBITDA 6.1 million euros ($6.96 million) versus 5.7 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit 1.3 million euros versus 0.7 million euros year ago, up 106.1 percent
* Q1 revenue 96.3 million euros versus 96.7 million euros year ago, down 0.5 percent Source text: bit.ly/1FgdAVs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company