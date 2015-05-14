BRIEF-Minsheng Holdings elects chairman and appoints president
* Says the board elects Yu Zheng as chairman and agrees to appoint Chen Jiahua as president
May 14 Devoran SA :
* Q1 net loss 122,422 zlotys ($34,266) versus loss of 2.1 million zlotys year ago
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company